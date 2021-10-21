Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.95 crore, up 433.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.95 crore in September 2021 up 433.87% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021 up 139.78% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in September 2021 up 512.65% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2020.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2020.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 153.15 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.34% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.