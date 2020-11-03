Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 85.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in September 2020 down 85.7% from Rs. 73.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2020 down 410% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2020 down 122.43% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2019.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 125.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.