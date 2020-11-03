Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 85.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in September 2020 down 85.7% from Rs. 73.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2020 down 410% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2020 down 122.43% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2019.
Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 125.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.48
|3.25
|73.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.48
|3.25
|73.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.20
|0.38
|7.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|1.72
|2.03
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.90
|7.66
|17.08
|Depreciation
|4.10
|4.30
|4.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.10
|7.13
|33.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.54
|-18.25
|10.23
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.05
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.42
|-18.20
|10.59
|Interest
|5.29
|4.58
|5.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.71
|-22.78
|4.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.71
|-22.78
|4.72
|Tax
|-3.41
|-5.89
|1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.30
|-16.89
|3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.30
|-16.89
|3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.54
|12.54
|12.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-2.69
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-2.69
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-2.69
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-2.69
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am