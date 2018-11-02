Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore, up 13.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 71.38 crore in September 2018 up 13.73% from Rs. 62.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2018 down 44.35% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in September 2018 down 18.54% from Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2017.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2017.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 166.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.