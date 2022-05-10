Taj GVK Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.28 crore, up 45.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.28 crore in March 2022 up 45.69% from Rs. 44.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2022 up 321.31% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022 up 92.11% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 153.85 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)