Taj GVK Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore, down 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.02 crore in March 2020 down 12.66% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2020 down 59.33% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2020 down 43.71% from Rs. 28.53 crore in March 2019.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 166.00 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.58% over the last 12 months.