Taj GVK Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in June 2023 up 7.13% from Rs. 85.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.21 crore in June 2023 down 17.28% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2023 down 13.5% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2022.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in June 2022.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 277.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 75.64% over the last 12 months.