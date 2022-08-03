English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Taj GVK Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore, up 244.2% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore in June 2022 up 244.2% from Rs. 24.84 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022 up 278.04% from Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2022 up 976.72% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

    Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

    Close

    Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 157.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 19.65% over the last 12 months.

    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.5064.2824.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.5064.2824.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.586.772.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2814.7210.41
    Depreciation3.703.733.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1029.8615.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.849.20-7.60
    Other Income0.970.940.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8110.14-7.47
    Interest4.084.814.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.735.33-12.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.735.33-12.26
    Tax6.762.63-3.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.972.70-8.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.972.70-8.97
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.550.40-1.43
    Diluted EPS2.550.40-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.550.40-1.43
    Diluted EPS2.550.40-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Taj GVK Hotels #Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.