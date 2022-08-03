Taj GVK Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore, up 244.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore in June 2022 up 244.2% from Rs. 24.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2022 up 278.04% from Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2022 up 976.72% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 157.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months and 19.65% over the last 12 months.