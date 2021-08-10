Taj GVK Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore, up 664.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore in June 2021 up 664.31% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2021 up 46.89% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021 up 74.96% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2020.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 128.10 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.60% over the last 12 months.