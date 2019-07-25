Taj GVK Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.18 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.18 crore in June 2019 down 0.61% from Rs. 72.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2019 up 23.62% from Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2019 up 43.46% from Rs. 12.93 crore in June 2018.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2018.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 179.50 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.22% over the last 12 months.