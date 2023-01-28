English
    Taj GVK Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore, up 28.53% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 38.89% from Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021.

    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.4189.0582.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.4189.0582.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.709.098.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2615.8113.51
    Depreciation3.633.663.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.3433.2230.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4827.2724.89
    Other Income0.1525.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6352.2924.92
    Interest3.813.914.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8248.3820.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.8248.3820.46
    Tax8.5016.297.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3232.0912.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3232.0912.47
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.765.121.99
    Diluted EPS2.765.121.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.765.121.99
    Diluted EPS2.765.121.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
