Taj GVK Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.01 crore, up 125.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.01 crore in December 2021 up 125.8% from Rs. 36.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2021 up 1198.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021 up 175.05% from Rs. 10.46 crore in December 2020.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 135.90 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.12% over the last 12 months.