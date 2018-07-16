Taj GVK Hotels Q1 PAT seen up 1203% YoY to Rs. 1.7 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Hotels sector. The brokerage house expects Taj GVK Hotels to report net profit at Rs. 1.7 crore up 1203% year-on-year (down 82.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 23 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 65.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 15.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.