 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore, up 59.16% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.16% from Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.58 crore in September 2022 up 2745.76% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2022 up 308.39% from Rs. 13.70 crore in September 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 201.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.52% returns over the last 6 months and 34.14% over the last 12 months.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.05 85.50 55.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.05 85.50 55.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.09 8.58 6.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.81 14.28 11.52
Depreciation 3.66 3.70 3.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.22 33.10 24.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.27 25.84 9.65
Other Income 25.02 0.97 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.29 26.81 9.73
Interest 3.91 4.08 4.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.38 22.73 5.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.38 22.73 5.20
Tax 16.29 6.76 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.09 15.97 3.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.09 15.97 3.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.49 3.13 -2.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.58 19.10 1.18
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.36 3.05 0.19
Diluted EPS 5.36 3.05 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.36 3.05 0.19
Diluted EPS 5.36 3.05 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Taj GVK Hotels #Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.