Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.28 crore, up 45.69% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.28 crore in March 2022 up 45.69% from Rs. 44.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2022 up 140.99% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in March 2022 up 92.11% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 153.85 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.28 82.01 44.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.28 82.01 44.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.77 8.92 5.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.72 13.51 10.22
Depreciation 3.73 3.85 4.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.86 30.84 23.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.20 24.89 0.93
Other Income 0.94 0.03 2.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.14 24.92 3.14
Interest 4.81 4.46 4.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.33 20.46 -1.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.33 20.46 -1.80
Tax 2.63 7.99 -0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.70 12.47 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.70 12.47 -1.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.72 -0.57 -3.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.98 11.90 -4.83
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.90 -0.72
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.90 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 1.90 -0.72
Diluted EPS 0.28 1.90 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
