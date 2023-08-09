English
    Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 7.13% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in June 2023 up 7.13% from Rs. 85.50 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in June 2023 down 13.82% from Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2023 down 13.5% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2022.
    Taj GVK Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2022.Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 277.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 75.64% over the last 12 months.
    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.60103.6285.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.60103.6285.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.689.458.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3922.6414.28
    Depreciation3.603.623.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3546.1533.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5821.7625.84
    Other Income0.212.640.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7924.4026.81
    Interest3.403.634.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3920.7722.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3920.7722.73
    Tax6.186.336.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2114.4415.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2114.4415.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.254.593.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.4619.0319.10
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.632.983.05
    Diluted EPS2.632.983.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.632.983.05
    Diluted EPS2.632.983.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 02:11 pm

