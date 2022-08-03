 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore, up 244.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.50 crore in June 2022 up 244.2% from Rs. 24.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.10 crore in June 2022 up 247.38% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2022 up 976.72% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 157.35 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.98% returns over the last 6 months and 18.75% over the last 12 months.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.50 64.28 24.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.50 64.28 24.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.58 6.77 2.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.28 14.72 10.41
Depreciation 3.70 3.73 3.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.10 29.86 15.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.84 9.20 -7.60
Other Income 0.97 0.94 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.81 10.14 -7.47
Interest 4.08 4.81 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.73 5.33 -12.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.73 5.33 -12.26
Tax 6.76 2.63 -3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.97 2.70 -8.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.97 2.70 -8.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.13 -0.72 -3.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.10 1.98 -12.96
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 0.28 -2.07
Diluted EPS 3.05 0.28 -2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 0.28 -2.07
Diluted EPS 3.05 0.28 -2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
