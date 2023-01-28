 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taj GVK Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore, up 28.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:Net Sales at Rs 105.41 crore in December 2022 up 28.53% from Rs. 82.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 81.6% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2021.
Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2021. Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 202.65 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.23% returns over the last 6 months and 50.67% over the last 12 months.
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations105.4189.0582.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.4189.0582.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.709.098.92
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.2615.8113.51
Depreciation3.633.663.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.3433.2230.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4827.2724.89
Other Income0.1525.020.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6352.2924.92
Interest3.813.914.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8248.3820.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.8248.3820.46
Tax8.5016.297.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3232.0912.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3232.0912.47
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.291.49-0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.6133.5811.90
Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.455.361.90
Diluted EPS3.455.361.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.455.361.90
Diluted EPS3.455.361.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

