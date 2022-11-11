Tainwala Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 33.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 33.43% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 up 1640.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 910.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 90.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.