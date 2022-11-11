English
    Tainwala Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 33.43% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 33.43% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 up 1640.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 up 910.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

    Tainwala Chem shares closed at 90.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.33% returns over the last 6 months and 23.12% over the last 12 months.

    Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.181.771.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.181.771.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.350.681.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.51--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.03-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.210.460.56
    Depreciation0.120.090.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.390.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-0.39-0.18
    Other Income3.830.550.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.710.160.15
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.710.160.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.710.160.14
    Tax0.250.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.460.140.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.460.140.14
    Equity Share Capital9.369.369.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.610.150.15
    Diluted EPS2.610.150.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.610.150.15
    Diluted EPS2.610.150.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
