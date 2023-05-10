Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, up 713.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in March 2023 up 713.9% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 down 184.54% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
Tainwala Chem shares closed at 117.45 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 42.71% over the last 12 months.
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.14
|1.74
|1.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.14
|1.74
|1.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.88
|0.80
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.96
|3.34
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.97
|-2.98
|1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.55
|0.25
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.06
|0.27
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|-0.06
|-2.09
|Other Income
|1.82
|3.57
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|3.51
|-1.14
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.48
|3.51
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.48
|3.51
|-1.14
|Tax
|0.34
|--
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.82
|3.51
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.82
|3.51
|-0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|9.36
|9.36
|9.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|3.75
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|3.75
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|3.75
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|3.75
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited