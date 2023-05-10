English
    Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, up 713.9% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in March 2023 up 713.9% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 down 184.54% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    Tainwala Chem shares closed at 117.45 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 42.71% over the last 12 months.

    Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.141.741.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.141.741.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.880.800.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.963.34--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.97-2.981.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.550.250.58
    Depreciation0.120.120.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.060.270.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.30-0.06-2.09
    Other Income1.823.570.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.483.51-1.14
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.483.51-1.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.483.51-1.14
    Tax0.34---0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.823.51-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.823.51-0.99
    Equity Share Capital9.369.369.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.013.75-1.06
    Diluted EPS-3.013.75-1.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.013.75-1.06
    Diluted EPS-3.013.75-1.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
