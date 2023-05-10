Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore, up 713.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.14 crore in March 2023 up 713.9% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 down 184.54% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 down 108.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 117.45 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and 42.71% over the last 12 months.