Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 67.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 67.12% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 350.91% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 321.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 77.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.35% returns over the last 12 months.