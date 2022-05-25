Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 67.12% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 67.12% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 350.91% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 down 321.57% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Tainwala Chem shares closed at 77.15 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.35% returns over the last 12 months.
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.00
|3.63
|3.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.00
|3.63
|3.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.86
|1.41
|1.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.02
|-0.29
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.55
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|1.89
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.09
|-0.61
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.95
|2.86
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|2.24
|0.40
|Interest
|0.01
|0.33
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|1.92
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|1.92
|0.40
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.15
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|1.77
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|1.77
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|9.36
|9.36
|9.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.89
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.89
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.89
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.89
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes