Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2021 up 3.84% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 down 71.68% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 67.1% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020.

Tainwala Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2020.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 77.30 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.66% returns over the last 6 months and 108.92% over the last 12 months.