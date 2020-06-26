Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2020 up 2.64% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 up 200.47% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2020 up 384.37% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2019.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 50.45 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -13.02% over the last 12 months.