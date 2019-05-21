Tainwala Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in March 2019 down 16.59% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 80.01% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 86.94% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2018.

Tainwala Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in March 2018.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 60.95 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.74% returns over the last 6 months and -46.06% over the last 12 months.