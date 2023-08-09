Tainwala Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore, up 266.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.48 crore in June 2023 up 266.54% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 134.30 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 55.44% over the last 12 months.