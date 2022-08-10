Tainwala Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, up 34.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in June 2022 up 34.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 125.2% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 160.98% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 87.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.73% returns over the last 6 months and -2.74% over the last 12 months.