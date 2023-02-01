 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tainwala Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 52.09% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 98.44% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2021. Tainwala Chem shares closed at 111.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.90% returns over the last 6 months and 61.20% over the last 12 months.
Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.741.183.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.741.183.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.800.351.41
Purchase of Traded Goods3.34--0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.980.36-0.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.251.210.55
Depreciation0.120.120.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.270.261.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-1.12-0.61
Other Income3.573.832.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.512.712.24
Interest0.000.000.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.512.711.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.512.711.92
Tax--0.250.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.512.461.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.512.461.77
Equity Share Capital9.369.369.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.752.611.89
Diluted EPS3.752.611.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.752.611.89
Diluted EPS3.752.611.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:44 pm