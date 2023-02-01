Tainwala Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.09% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 52.09% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 98.44% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.81% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2021.
|Tainwala Chem shares closed at 111.15 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.90% returns over the last 6 months and 61.20% over the last 12 months.
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|1.18
|3.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|1.18
|3.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.80
|0.35
|1.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.34
|--
|0.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.98
|0.36
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|1.21
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.26
|1.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-1.12
|-0.61
|Other Income
|3.57
|3.83
|2.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.51
|2.71
|2.24
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.51
|2.71
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.51
|2.71
|1.92
|Tax
|--
|0.25
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.51
|2.46
|1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.51
|2.46
|1.77
|Equity Share Capital
|9.36
|9.36
|9.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|2.61
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|2.61
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.75
|2.61
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|3.75
|2.61
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited