Tainwala Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 43.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2020 down 43.32% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 38% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 34.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 69.85 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.