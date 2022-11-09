Tai Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.68 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.68 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 61.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 up 97.17% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 97.25% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Tai Industries shares closed at 37.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.43% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.