    Tai Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.68 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tai Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.68 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 61.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 up 97.17% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 97.25% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

    Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

    Tai Industries shares closed at 37.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.43% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.

    Tai Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6861.7161.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6861.7161.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.0159.4557.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.08-1.690.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.880.760.72
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.512.953.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.190.47
    Other Income1.780.230.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.421.03
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.080.421.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.080.421.03
    Tax0.650.090.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.430.330.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.430.330.73
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.390.551.21
    Diluted EPS2.390.551.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.390.551.21
    Diluted EPS2.390.551.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:16 pm