Tai Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore, up 74.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.75 crore in September 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 35.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021 down 30.54% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021 down 7.63% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2020.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2020.

Tai Industries shares closed at 27.85 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 141.13% returns over the last 6 months and 184.47% over the last 12 months.