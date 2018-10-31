Tai Industries Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore, up 86.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore in September 2018 up 86.96% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2018 up 300.42% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2018 up 613.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2017.

Tai Industries shares closed at 9.86 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.39% over the last 12 months.