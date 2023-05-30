Tai Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore, down 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.36 crore in March 2023 down 19.52% from Rs. 89.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 230.12% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 up 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Tai Industries shares closed at 43.34 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.85% returns over the last 6 months and -6.49% over the last 12 months.