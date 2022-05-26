Tai Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.91 crore, up 36.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.91 crore in March 2022 up 36.31% from Rs. 65.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 88.96% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 64.2% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in March 2021.

Tai Industries shares closed at 47.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 73.50% returns over the last 6 months and 291.48% over the last 12 months.