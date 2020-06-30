Tai Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore, down 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.69 crore in March 2020 down 39.73% from Rs. 50.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 76.21% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 69.7% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2019.

Tai Industries shares closed at 9.71 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.