Tai Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore, up 170.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.92 crore in March 2019 up 170.67% from Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019 up 149.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Tai Industries shares closed at 9.86 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.39% over the last 12 months.