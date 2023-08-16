Tai Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.76 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.76 crore in June 2023 down 3.17% from Rs. 61.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 96.49% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 64.58% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

Tai Industries shares closed at 39.01 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 30.25% over the last 12 months.