Tai Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.71 crore, down 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.71 crore in June 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 69.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 down 74.29% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in June 2021.

Tai Industries shares closed at 31.35 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.02% over the last 12 months.