Tai Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.17 crore, up 274.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.17 crore in June 2021 up 274.46% from Rs. 18.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 792.35% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021 up 1550% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2020.

Tai Industries shares closed at 24.00 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 116.22% returns over the last 6 months and 245.82% over the last 12 months.