Tai Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore, down 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.73% from Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.