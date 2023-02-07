English
    Earnings

    Tai Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore, down 36.73% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tai Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.73% from Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

    Tai Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.6169.6879.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.6169.6879.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.1865.0173.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.53-2.08-0.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.880.72
    Depreciation0.060.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.555.514.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.480.312.45
    Other Income3.601.780.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.112.092.62
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.112.082.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.112.082.62
    Tax0.920.650.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.191.431.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.191.431.92
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.652.393.20
    Diluted EPS3.652.393.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.652.393.20
    Diluted EPS3.652.393.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited