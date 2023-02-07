Tai Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore, down 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.61 crore in December 2022 down 36.73% from Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 up 14.11% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 17.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

Tai Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2021.

Tai Industries shares closed at 39.85 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.55% over the last 12 months.