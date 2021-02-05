Tai Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.19 crore, up 125.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.19 crore in December 2020 up 125.76% from Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 77.66% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Tai Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.

Tai Industries shares closed at 11.00 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.41% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.