TAEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.96 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.96 crore in September 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 89.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.71 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 23.45 crore in September 2021.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.15 in September 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 853.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.07% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.96 51.79 89.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.96 51.79 89.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.29 45.81 42.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -19.58 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.91 4.58 7.01
Depreciation 2.93 2.93 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.52 11.55 18.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.53 6.50 19.78
Other Income 1.03 0.76 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.56 7.27 20.55
Interest 0.26 0.33 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.30 6.94 20.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.30 6.94 20.50
Tax 4.59 1.37 4.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.71 5.56 15.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.71 5.56 15.92
Equity Share Capital 9.88 9.88 9.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.87 5.63 16.15
Diluted EPS 13.77 5.60 16.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.87 5.63 16.15
Diluted EPS 13.77 5.60 16.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
