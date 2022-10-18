TAEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.96 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.96 crore in September 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 89.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.71 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.49 crore in September 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 23.45 crore in September 2021.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.15 in September 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 853.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.07% over the last 12 months.