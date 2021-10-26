TAEL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore in September 2021 up 2.65% from Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2021 up 36.42% from Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in September 2021 up 23.68% from Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2020.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.44 in September 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 929.95 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.69% returns over the last 6 months and 54.59% over the last 12 months.