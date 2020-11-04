TAEL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.75 crore, up 40.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.75 crore in September 2020 up 40.25% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2020 down 8.89% from Rs. 20.81 crore in September 2019.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.57 in September 2019.

TAEL shares closed at 550.30 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.07% returns over the last 6 months and 14.54% over the last 12 months.