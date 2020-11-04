172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tael-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-86-75-crore-up-40-25-y-o-y-6064241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TAEL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.75 crore, up 40.25% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.75 crore in September 2020 up 40.25% from Rs. 61.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2020 down 8.89% from Rs. 20.81 crore in September 2019.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.57 in September 2019.

TAEL shares closed at 550.30 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.07% returns over the last 6 months and 14.54% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations86.7530.1461.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.7530.1461.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.6612.8845.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.88-0.09-21.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.283.174.40
Depreciation2.282.232.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.735.8713.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.926.0917.72
Other Income0.760.810.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.686.8918.69
Interest0.190.080.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.496.8118.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.496.8118.07
Tax4.821.615.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.675.2012.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.675.2012.83
Equity Share Capital10.2110.2010.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.445.1012.57
Diluted EPS11.315.0812.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.445.1012.57
Diluted EPS11.315.0812.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TAEL #The Anup Engineering

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.