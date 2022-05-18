TAEL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, down 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 down 24.69% from Rs. 132.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.58 crore in March 2022 up 17.23% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022 down 28.51% from Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2021.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.26 in March 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 809.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 21.87% over the last 12 months.