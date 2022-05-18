 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TAEL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore, down 24.69% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.98 crore in March 2022 down 24.69% from Rs. 132.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.58 crore in March 2022 up 17.23% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022 down 28.51% from Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2021.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 32.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.26 in March 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 809.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.07% returns over the last 6 months and 21.87% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.98 47.21 132.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.98 47.21 132.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.56 35.64 50.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.49 -17.22 28.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.68 4.50 4.33
Depreciation 2.91 2.90 3.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.44 13.27 14.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.88 8.12 32.21
Other Income 2.58 0.63 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.47 8.75 33.55
Interest 0.51 0.30 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.96 8.45 33.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.96 8.45 33.48
Tax -9.61 2.17 5.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.58 6.28 27.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.58 6.28 27.79
Equity Share Capital 9.88 9.88 9.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.93 6.35 27.26
Diluted EPS 32.77 6.29 27.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.93 6.35 27.26
Diluted EPS 32.77 6.29 27.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
