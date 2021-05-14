TAEL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 89.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in March 2021 up 89.26% from Rs. 70.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 228.99% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2021 up 118.21% from Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2020.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 27.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.28 in March 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 638.60 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 133.32% over the last 12 months.