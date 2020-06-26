TAEL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.15 crore, up 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.15 crore in March 2020 up 6.88% from Rs. 65.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2020 down 24.97% from Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2020 down 12.38% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2019.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.04 in March 2019.

TAEL shares closed at 366.50 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.32% returns over the last 6 months and -22.83% over the last 12 months.