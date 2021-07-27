MARKET NEWS

TAEL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore, up 72.5% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore in June 2021 up 72.5% from Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2021 up 55.39% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021 up 43.42% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2020.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in June 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 961.40 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.81% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.00132.7630.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.00132.7630.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.8450.3312.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.4628.50-0.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.164.333.17
Depreciation2.893.352.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.9514.045.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6232.216.09
Other Income0.571.340.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1933.556.89
Interest0.180.070.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0133.486.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.0133.486.81
Tax1.935.691.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0827.795.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0827.795.20
Equity Share Capital9.859.8310.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.2127.265.10
Diluted EPS8.1327.065.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.2127.265.10
Diluted EPS8.1327.065.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TAEL #The Anup Engineering
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

